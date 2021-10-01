County reports 113 cases of COVID-19, two deaths

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 113 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and two deaths.

Both individuals who died were between the ages of 50 and 69, and one had underlying health conditions. Both resided in Santa Maria.

Across the county, officials reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 in Santa Maria, 19 in Lompoc and the communities of Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village, and 11 cases in Santa Barbara, the unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota and Orcutt.

Elsewhere, eight new cases were reported in the Santa Ynez Valley, five in Goleta, three in North County areas including Guadalupe, and one new case in Isla Vista and the South Coast area including Carpinteria. Eleven cases were pending a location assignment on Thursday.

According to the public health dashboard, 45 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday, and 15 of those patients were recovering in the ICU.

The county’s latest vaccination data shows that 76.6% of eligible 12-and-older residents are partially vaccinated, and 68.4% of the same population is fully vaccinated. Of the entire county population, 57.9% of people are fully vaccinated.

