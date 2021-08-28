County reports 113 new cases of COVID-19

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 113 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the county’s active case total to 714 infections.

On Friday, officials reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 in Santa Maria, 19 in Orcutt, 16 in Lompoc and the communities of Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village, and 16 in Santa Barbara and in unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Seven cases were reported in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota, five cases in the South Coast unincorporated areas of Montecito and Summerland and the city of Carpinteria, four cases in Goleta and four cases in the north county unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama and New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe. One infection was reported in both Isla Vista and the Santa Ynez Valley. Five cases were pending on Friday.

On Friday, 75 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, and 21 patients were recovering in the ICU.

According to the latest vaccination data, 73.5% of the county’s eligible 12-and-older population has received at least one dose, and 64.5% of that same population is fully vaccinated. Of the entire county population, 54.6% of people are fully vaccinated.

