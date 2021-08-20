County reports 113 new cases of COVID-19

COURTESY PHOTO

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 113 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the county’s active case total to 783 infections.

Officials reported 29 cases in both Santa Barbara and Santa Maria, 23 new cases in Lompoc and four new cases in Orcutt on Thursday.

Four cases were also reported in Goleta, the unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota and the North County unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama and New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe. Three cases were reported in the Santa Ynez Valley. Eleven cases were pending on Thursday.

The Public Health Department also provided updated information on Thursday regarding two community members whot were confirmed on Wednesday to have died of COVID-19. The individuals who died were between the ages of 50 and 69, and one had underlying health conditions. One individual resided in Goleta, and the other lived in Santa Maria.

On Thursday, 63 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, and 10 of those patients were recovering in the ICU.

According to the county’s latest vaccination data, 63.5% of eligible county residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated, and 72.5% of that same population has received at least one shot. Of the county’s total population, 53.8% of people were fully vaccinated as of Wednesday (the county’s vaccination data has a one-day lag).

For immunocompromised individuals in search of a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, appointments are now available on the state’s MyTurn system.

Appointments at Lompoc Valley Medical Center will be available starting today and can be booked through MyTurn. Those coming for a third shot will need to self-attest that they meet the requirements for immunocompromised individuals and sign a self-attestation form.

At this time, the Food and Drug Administration has authorized a third shot of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for individuals who are severely immunocompromised. This includes those who are receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or blood cancers, those who have received an organ transplant and are taking immunosuppressants, those who received a stem cell treatment in the last two years and are taking immunosuppressants, those with moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency, those with advanced or untreated HIV infection and those undergoing active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other immunosuppressant drugs.

For more information on the third dose, visit cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/ThirdVaccineDoseQandA.aspx.

In addition to offering third doses, LVCM is continuing its vaccination clinic every Friday until further notice. The clinic is open today from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and next Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

