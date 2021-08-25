County reports 114 cases of COVID-19

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Signs outside the Santa Barbara Public Market remind visitors of the local indoor masking mandate, which is in effect for all community members regardless of vaccination status.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 114 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county’s active case total to 732 infections.

Officials reported 28 cases in Santa Maria, 18 cases in Lompoc and the communities of Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village, 16 cases in Orcutt and 12 cases in Santa Barbara and the unincorporated area of Mission Canyon. These four areas currently have the highest number of active cases in the region, with 198 active cases in Santa Maria, 125 active in Lompoc, 109 active in Santa Barbara and 64 active in Orcutt as of Tuesday.

Elsewhere in the county, officials reported nine cases in Goleta, seven in the unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota, seven in the Santa Ynez Valley, six in Isla Vista, five in the north county unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama and New Cuyama and the City of Guadalupe, and three in the South Coast unincorporated areas of Summerland, Montecito and the City of Carpinteria. Three cases were pending on Tuesday.

Employees at the Empty Bowl Gourmet Noodle Bar inside the Santa Barbara Public Market wear masks while taking orders in accordance with the county’s current health order that requires masks indoors.

Signs are posted in the Santa Barbara Public Market reminding visitors of the mask requirement.

As of Tuesday, 80 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, and 21 of those patients were recovering in the ICU.

As of the latest Public Health Department data, 73.1% of the county’s eligible 12 and older population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 64.1% of that same population is fully vaccinated. Of the entire county population, 54.3% of the county’s entire population was vaccinated as of Monday.

Email: mhirneisen@newspress.com