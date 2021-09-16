County reports 117 COVID-19 cases, two deaths

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 117 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and two deaths.

One of the individuals who died was over the age of 70, and the other was between the ages of 50 and 69. Both had underlying health conditions, according to the department. One resided in Goleta, and the other resided in Santa Maria.

A total of 491 county residents have died since the start of the pandemic.

Across the county, officials reported 48 new COVID-19 cases in Santa Maria, 18 in Lompoc and the communities of Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village, and 14 in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Six infections were reported in Goleta, and five cases were reported in the Santa Ynez Valley, Orcutt and North County areas that include Guadalupe.

Elsewhere in the county, officials reported three cases in the South Coast area that includes Carpinteria, two cases in the unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota, and one case in Isla Vista.

Ten cases were pending a location assignment on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s new cases brought the county’s active case total to 608 infections.

On Wednesday, 54 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, and 16 of those patients were recovering in the ICU.

According to the latest vaccination data, 75.3% of eligible 12-and-older county residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and 66.8% are fully vaccinated. Of the county’s entire population, 56.5% were fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

