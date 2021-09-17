County reports 118 new COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 118 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the county’s active case total to 627 infections.

Officials reported 44 new cases in Santa Maria, 19 cases in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village, and 13 cases in Orcutt. Eight new cases were reported in Santa Barbara on Thursday, six were reported in unincorporated North County areas and the city of Guadalupe, and five were reported in Goleta.

Four cases were reported in South Coast unincorporated areas and the city of Carpinteria, and four were in the unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Three cases were reported in the Santa Ynez Valley, one case was reported in Isla Vista, and 11 cases were pending a geographic assignment on Thursday.

The department reported that 49 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday, and 15 of those patients were recovering in the ICU.

According to the county’s latest vaccination data — which has a one-day lag — 75.4% of eligible 12-and-older Santa Barbara residents were partially vaccinated on Wednesday, and 66.9% of the same population was fully vaccinated. Of the entire county population, 56.6% of residents were fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

