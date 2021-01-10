County reports 12 new COVID-19 deaths, 600 new cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 12 additional COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths associated with the virus to 197.

Saturday’s daily update included statistics from Friday, which were not released due to delays with the CalREDIE Reporting System.

Six new deaths were recorded in each of the past two days. Of the decedents, nine were over the age of 70 and three were between 50 to 69 years old. Ten had underlying medical conditions and four deaths were associated with outbreaks at congregate facilities, officials said.

Four resided in the city of Santa Barbara and Mission Canyon, three in the city of Santa Maria and two in the community of Orcutt. One decedent resided in Goleta, one in unincorporated Goleta and one in Lompoc, according to the public health department.

A total of 600 new cases were reported, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 20,550. Of those, 2,176 remain active.

The city of Santa Maria reported a total of 206 cases over the past two days and now has recorded a total of 7,477 cases. Some 673 cases remain active.

The city of Santa Barbara reported 99 new cases and now has recorded a total of 3,342. Of those, 412 remain active.

The city of Lompoc reported 56 new cases over the past two days and has now reported 2,112 total cases. Of those, 212 remain active.

The city of Goleta reported 40 new cases and has now reported 980 total cases, including 154 that remain active.

The community of Orcutt reported 39 new cases. The area has now reported 1,102 cases, including 145 that remain active.

The South County unincorporated area, which includes the communities of Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria, reported 38 new cases in recent days. The area has now reported 669 total cases, including 128 that remain active.

The Santa Ynez Valley reported 33 new cases on Friday and Saturday. The valley has reported 536 total cases as of Saturday, including 87 that remain active.

The unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota reported 23 new cases in recent days. The area has reported a total of 658 cases, including 91 that remain active.

The unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe have reported 18 new cases in recent days. The areas have now reported a total of 852 cases, including 93 that are still infectious.

Isla Vista reported eight new cases over the past two days. A total of 706 cases have been reported in the college community, including 32 that remain active. No new cases were reported in the federal prison complex in Lompoc.

The geographic region of 35 cases was pending on Saturday.

As of Saturday, 180 residents were receiving treatment in local hospitals, including 57 in the Intensive Care Unit. The ICU availability for both the county and the Southern California region remains at 0%.

On Friday, Chief Probation Officer Tanja Heitman reported that a staff member assigned to the Santa Maria Juvenile Hall tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff member had not been at work since Dec. 15, and while they were away they were exposed to someone who tested positive.

No contact tracing was conducted because the staff member had not been at work “for a time greater than the normal 14-day infectious period,” officials said.

