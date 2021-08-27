County reports 122 new COVID-19 cases, one new death

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 122 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and one death.

The individual who died was over 70 years old and had underlying conditions. The individual resided in Orcutt.

On Thursday, officials reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 in Santa Maria, 27 in Lompoc and the communities of Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village, and 17 in Santa Barbara and in the unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Seven cases were reported in the Santa Ynez Valley, six cases in Orcutt, six cases in the unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota and six cases in the North County unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama and New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe.

Elsewhere in the county, officials reported five cases in Isla Vista, five in the South Coast unincorporated areas of Montecito and Summerland and the city of Carpinteria. Four cases were reported in Goleta.

Five cases were pending on Thursday.

Thursday’s new cases brought the county’s active case rate to 749 infections. Santa Maria currently has the most active cases with 214 still infectious, followed by Lompoc with 128 and Santa Barbara with 115.

On Thursday, 75 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, and 24 patients were recovering in the ICU.

As of the latest vaccination data, 73.4% of the county’s eligible 12-and-older population has received at least one dose, and 64.4% of that same population is fully vaccinated. Of the entire county population, 54.5% of people are fully vaccinated.

