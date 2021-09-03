County reports 123 COVID-19 cases, one death

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 123 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and one death.

The individual who died was over age 70, had underlying health conditions and resided in unincorporated North County areas.

Of the new cases reported on Thursday, 46 were in Santa Maria, 23 were in Lompoc and the communities of Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village and 12 were in Santa Barbara and the unincorporated area of Mission Canyon.

Officials reported nine cases in the Santa Ynez Valley, nine in North County unincorporated areas and the city of Guadalupe, five in Goleta, four in Orcutt, four in South Coast unincorporated areas and the city of Carpinteria, three in Isla Vista and one in the unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Seven cases were pending on Thursday.

Thursday’s new cases brought the county’s active case total to 709 infections.

Santa Maria has the highest number of active infections with 231 cases, followed by Santa Barbara with 116 and Lompoc with 109.

On Thursday, 78 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, and 20 of those patients were recovering in the ICU.

According to the county’s latest vaccination data, 74.2% of eligible residents 12 and older have received at least one shot, and 65.3% of that population is fully vaccinated. Of the entire county population, 55.3% of people are fully vaccinated.

