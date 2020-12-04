County reports 134 new COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 134 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the county’s confirmed case count to 11,845. Of those cases, 428 are still infectious.

On Wednesday, the Health Department noted Quest Diagnostics, one of the laboratories that process the tests, was backlogged. The notice was removed in Thursday’s report.

There were no deaths reported, leaving the number of deaths at 138 county-wide.

The city of Santa Maria reported 41 new cases, increasing its total to 4,717 cases, 112 of which are still active.

The city of Lompoc had 18 confirmed cases, with a total of 1,188, and 71 are active. Santa Barbara added 13 cases for a new total of 1,642; a total of 65 are still infectious.

The Santa Ynez Valley reported 11 cases (252 total, 22 active). The South County unincorporated areas of Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria had 10 cases (302 total, 21 active).

The city of Goleta also reported 10 cases (387 total, 34 active). Eight cases were confirmed in the community of Orcutt (525 total, 28 active).

Five cases were reported in the community of Isla Vista (536 total, 10 active). The unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota also had five (314 total, 24 active).

The unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe reported two cases (521 total, 16 active).

The location of 11 new cases was still pending Thursday.

A total of 606 health care workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Hospitals in the county are treating 50 patients who have contracted COVID-19, 13 of which are recovering in the Intensive Care Unit.

Of the cases announced Thursday, 48 are among those in the 30-49 age bracket. A total of 37 are ages 18-29, and 24 are residents between 50-69.

Children (ages 0-17) accounted for 19 of the cases, and six cases are residents 70 or older.

