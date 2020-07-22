County reports 135 new cases of COVID-19

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department announced 135 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 5,124.

Among the 184 new cases, the majority came from Santa Maria, which has the most cases in the county.

Santa Maria reported 66 new cases Tuesday and now has a total of 2,265 COVID-19 cases. Santa Maria also has the most deaths in the county with 18 of the 32 total.

No other city in the county has over 1,000 cases while the federal prison complex in Lompoc has 1,010 cases reported with one new case announced on Tuesday.

According to the county’s website, there are five active cases at the federal prison complex.

Nineteen cases were announced in the city of Santa Barbara Tuesday, bringing the city’s total to 611, with 36 of them being active.

Lompoc announced 12 new cases, bringing its total to 333.

Seven new cases were announced in the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe, while six new cases were reported in Orcutt.

Santa Ynez and the communities of Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria each reported four new cases, Goleta and Isla Vista announced three new cases each, the unincorporated valley between Goleta Valley and Gaviota areas had two new cases.

Of the 295 active cases in the county, 82 are recovering in the hospital, including 26 in the Intensive Care Unit.

A total of 49 cases were reported for residents between 18 and 29, bringing the total to 1,331.

There were also 47 new cases in the 18-29 age range, bringing the total to 2,063, the most of any age group in the county.

The 0-17 age range saw 12 new cases, 50-69 saw 19 and those in the 70-plus group saw nine new cases.

