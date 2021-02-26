County reports 137 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported nine additional deaths associated with COVID-19 on Thursday.

The county has now reported 407 total deaths associated with the virus, as well as a total of 31,763 cases. Of those, 422 remain active.

Thursday’s update included figures from Wednesday, which were not released due to a delay in the state’s reporting system. Three deaths were reported Wednesday and six were reported on Thursday.

In total, six of the individuals were over 70 and three were between 50 and 59 years old. Seven had underlying health conditions and six deaths were associated with an outbreak at a congregate living facility. Seven individuals lived in the city of Santa Barbara, one lived in Lompoc and one lived in Orcutt, officials said.

The city of Santa Barbara reported 39 cases over the two-day span and has now reported 5,889 total cases, including 100 that are still active.

The city of Santa Maria reported 35 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing its total to 10,713. Of those, 124 are still active.

Isla Vista reported 16 new cases in the past two days and now has a total of 1,219, including 30 that are still active.

Other two-day totals included: Lompoc, 19 new cases (3,321 total, 42 active); Unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, six new cases (1,095 total, 20 active); Santa Ynez Valley, 13 new cases (3,321 total, 42 active); Orcutt, three new cases (1,664 total, 20 active); Unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe, two new cases (1,223 total, nine active); and Unincorporated area of Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria, three new cases (1,270 total, 14 active).

Three additional cases were reported in the city of Goleta (23 active)

A total of 83 people are being treated at local hospitals, including 19 in the Intensive Care Unit. The county’s ICU availability was 15.8% as of Thursday.

Health officials announced Thursday that approximately 755 residents between the ages of 65 and 74 are set to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose this week. On Wednesday and Thursday, the drive-up vaccination clinic in Goleta administered an estimated 3,770 vaccinations. Of those, 1,350 are scheduled first doses and 2,420 are second doses. Most who were scheduled to receive a vaccine this week were over the age of 75.

