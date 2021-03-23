County reports 14 COVID-19 cases

Santa Barbara County continues to see a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Fourteen new cases were reported Monday by the county Public Health Department, which noted numbers have fallen 62 percent from the two-week average.

There were no new deaths.

The new cases included three in Santa Maria; two in Santa Barbara; two in Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria; two in Isla Vista; one in Goleta; one in Lompoc; and one in unincorporated North County areas and the city of Guadalupe. The county said the other two cases were pending.

The new cases broke down to one in the 0-17 age group, four in the 18-29 group, five in the 30-49 group, one in the 50-69 group and three in the 70 and older group.

The county reported it has a total of 170 active cases, which is down 21 percent from the two-week average. Forty people are hospitalized, which is down 4 percent from the two-week average.

Cottage Health reported Monday that it is caring for a total of 263 patients across all campuses.

At Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, there are 177 acute care patients, and 47 acute care beds remain available.

Of the 177 acute care patients, 16 patients are on ventilators. Ninety-five ventilators (adult, pediatric and neonatal) remain available.

