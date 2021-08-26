County reports 149 COVID-19 cases, one death

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTO

With case rates on the rise again in Santa Barbara County, more individuals can be seen wearing masks inside and outside of businesses across the region. Above, a couple strolls down State Street wearing masks.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 149 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and one new death.

The individual who died was between ages 50 and 69 and had underlying medical conditions. The individual resided in Santa Maria.

On Wednesday, officials reported 55 new cases in Santa Maria; 22 in Lompoc, Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village; 22 in Santa Barbara and the unincorporated area of Mission Canyon, and 13 in Orcutt.

Elsewhere in the county, officials reported six cases in the Santa Ynez Valley; six cases in the North County unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama and New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe; five cases in Goleta; five cases in the South Coast unincorporated areas of Summerland, Montecito and the city of Carpinteria; four cases in Isla Vista; and three in the unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Eight cases were pending on Wednesday.

The new cases brought the county’s active case total to 784 infections. Santa Maria led with the most active cases on Wednesday with 225 infections, followed by Lompoc at 135 cases and Santa Barbara at 115 cases.

On Wednesday, 78 people were hospitalized for COVID-19, and 21 of those patients were recovering in the ICU.

According to the latest vaccination data, 73.2% of the county’s eligible 12 and older population has received at least one shot of the vaccine, and 64.3% of that population is fully vaccinated. Of the entire county population, 54.4% of people were fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

email: mhirneisen@newspress.com