County reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths Monday, bringing the active case rate to 143 infections countywide.

Officials reported six new cases in Santa Barbara and the unincorporated area of Mission Canyon Monday. The South County unincorporated areas, the Santa Ynez Valley, Lompoc and Santa Maria all reported two new cases of COVID-19 Monday, while Goleta reported just one new case. All other areas reported no new cases Monday.

While cases are trending downward in the county, vaccination rates continue to rise. As of Monday, 47.1% of the county has received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 33.3% of the population is fully vaccinated. Out of the eligible population, meaning everyone 16 and older, 41.5% are fully vaccinated.

Six patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, two of which are in the ICU, according to county data. Ventilators remain largely available in the county, with only 8% of all available units currently in use.

Late Monday, reports began circulating that the Food and Drug Administration could authorize the Pfizer vaccine for use among 12 to 15 year olds as early as the end of this week. The FDA is expected to announce authorization in the coming days, according to The New York Times.

