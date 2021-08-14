County reports 151 cases of COVID-19, two new deaths

COURTESY IMAGE

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 151 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and two new deaths.

The two individuals who died were both above 70 years of age and had underlying health conditions. One individual resided in the Santa Ynez Valley, and the other resided in the North County unincorporated areas.

Officials reported 40 new cases in Santa Maria on Friday, 28 new cases in Lompoc and the communities of Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village, 24 cases in Santa Barbara and the unincorporated area of Mission Canyon and 19 new cases in Lompoc.

Elsewhere in the county, six new cases were reported in Goleta, Isla Vista and the Santa Ynez Valley, five in the South Coast unincorporated areas and in the unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota and four in the North County unincorporated areas. Eight cases were pending on Friday.

The new cases reported Friday bring the county’s active case total to 781 infections. Santa Maria has the most active infections at 189, followed by Santa Barbara with 135 and Lompoc with 122.

On Friday, 47 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, and thirteen patients were recovering in the ICU.

According to the latest data from the Public Health Department, which has a one day lag, 63% of the eligible 12 and older population is fully vaccinated, and 71.8% of that population has received at least one dose. Of the entire county population, 53.3% of people are fully vaccinated.

Earlier this week, Lompoc Valley Medical Center announced that about 245 people received the COVID-19 vaccine at an event earlier this month, including 120 children. The event was held in collaboration with LVMC, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization (LVCHO) and Healthy Lompoc Coalition, Santa Barbara County Promotores Network, Route 1 Farmers Market, Santa Maria- Lompoc NAACP and the Lompoc Unified School District.

During the event, about 450 backpacks full of school supplies were given out to children. In all, about 700 people were in attendance.

“The health of local families is paramount to the mission of the LVCHO and Healthy Lompoc,” Emily Casarez, who led the event planning and is LVCHO’s Community Health Director, said in a statement. “We were pleased to see families making the choice to get vaccinated together and start off the school year in a healthy way.”

email: mhirneisen@newspress.com