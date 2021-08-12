County reports 157 new cases of COVID-19

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 157 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and no new deaths.

Officials reported 35 new cases in Santa Maria, 30 new cases in Santa Barbara and the unincorporated area of Mission Canyon, 26 new cases in Lompoc and the communities of Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village and 14 cases in Goleta.

Thirteen new cases were reported in Orcutt, seven were reported in the north county unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama and New Cuyama and the City of Guadalupe, seven were reported in the unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota, six were reported in Isla Vista and five were reported in the South Coast unincorporated area of Summerland, Montecito and the City of Carpinteria. Four cases were pending on Wednesday.

The new cases brought the county’s active case total to 656 cases still infectious on Wednesday. According to the Public Health Department’s dashboard, cases are up 84% over a previous two-week average of 85 new cases per day.

Both unvaccinated and vaccinated county residents are being infected with the virus, though unvaccinated individuals account for the majority of cases. According to data from Aug. 6, the daily case rate among the unvaccinated population is 25.4 per 100,000, while the daily case rate among the vaccinated population is 6.9 per 100,000.

On Wednesday, 39 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, and nine of those patients were recovering in the ICU.

As of Tuesday, 62.8% of the county’s eligible 12 and older population was fully vaccinated, and 71.4% had received at least one dose. Of the entire county population, 53.1% were fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

Starting this week, visitors to Lompoc Valley Medical Center and the Comprehensive Care Center will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to enter. This is in accordance with a new state order that was released last week.

