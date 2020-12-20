County reports 16 new COVID-19 cases, Probation Department staff members test positive

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 16 new positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

This brings the total number of cases to 14,391, with 13,324 recovered, 147 deaths and 920 still infectious.

Santa Maria reported six new cases, bringing its total number of cases to 5,505, with 5,164 recovered, 78 deaths and 263 still infectious.

Chief Probation Officer Tanja Heitman reported Saturday that a support staff assigned to the Santa Barbara Probation Department’s Santa Maria Juvenile Hall notified the department that they tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

The Probation Department has a comprehensive COVID-19 Management Plan that addresses the situation by requiring employees and contractors to submit temperature and health questionnaire screening prior to entering the facility and directing them not to come to work ill.

Staff left the facility early after feeling mild symptoms and tested with their personal physician. They continue to experience mild symptoms, but they are self-isolating at home and stable.

The department conducted contact tracing and determined that only one additional staff member was potentially exposed — no youth, contract or other personnel were contacted. Staff consistently wore face masks on duty and will not be returning to work until a sufficient quarantine period has occurred.

Goleta and Lompoc each reported two new COVID-19 cases, but no cases were reported from the federal prison in Lompoc.

The South County unincorporated area including Montecito, Summerland and city of Carpinteria reported one new case, along with Santa Barbara reporting one, Isla Vista reporting one and the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe reporting one new COVID-19 case.

The Goleta Valley and Gaviota, the Santa Ynez Valley and Orcutt all reported no new COVID-19 cases.

