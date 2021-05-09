County reports 16 new COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 16 new COVID-19 cases Saturday. Of the county’s 34,306 total cases reported, 99 remain active.

The city of Lompoc reported six new cases Saturday, bringing its total to 3,792 (27 active).

Three new cases were reported in Orcutt (six active), and two new cases were identified in the city of Santa Barbara (23 active). Two cases were also reported in the city of Santa Maria (15 active).

According to the data, eight people are receiving treatment at local hospitals, including one in the Intensive Care Unit.

— Mitchell White