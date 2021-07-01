County reports 17 COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, reaching a new daily high for June.

Four new cases were reported in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara on Wednesday, and three cases were reported in Orcutt. Two cases were reported in Goleta, and one new case was reported in Isla Vista. Three cases were pending.

Wednesday’s case count is the largest daily rate reported in nearly six weeks. The last time more than 17 cases were reported was on May 13 when the county reported 24 new infections.

The county’s current active case rate stands at 54.

Of those active cases, nine people were recovering from COVID-19 in the hospital Wednesday. Four of them were in the ICU.

No new deaths were reported on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, 58.5% of the county’s eligible population (ages 12 and older) was fully vaccinated, and 67% of that population received at least one dose, according to Public Health data.

Of the county’s entire population, 49.5% are fully vaccinated.

