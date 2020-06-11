County reports 17 new COVID-19 cases

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY — Santa Barbara County announced 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 1,864.

The county also announced one new death, a person in their 70s from Santa Barbara, bringing the county total to 16.

Of the new cases, 12 came from Santa Maria, which has the most community cases in the county at 455, accounting for nearly 52%.

Each of the following cities had a report of one new case Wednesday: Santa Barbara, Goleta, Lompoc, Orcutt and the unincorporated city of Guadalupe.

Of the total cases, 170 are active with 47 people recovering in a hospital, including 10 in the Intensive Care Unit, while 123 are recovering at home.

In total, there have been 1,635 recoveries in the county.

Additionally, there are 984 total confirmed cases in the prison system in Lompoc, 15 of which are still active.

According to the Bureau of Prisons, the federal department that operates the Lompoc facilities, there are 29 active cases in the Lompoc facilities, 17 of which are inmates and 12 are staff.

At the Federal Correctional Institute Lompoc, one inmate and seven staff members are currently battling active cases of COVID-19 while at the U.S. Penitentiary Lompoc, 16 inmates and five staff members are battling as well.

To date, 1,046 inmates have recovered, including 889 in the Federal Correctional Institute, as well as 30 staffers from both locations combined.