County reports 171 new COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 testing is conducted at Earl Warren Showgrounds.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 171 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 3,655 as of Monday.

The report states the city of Santa Barbara had 22 new cases — bringing the city’s total to 390.

With 97, the city of Santa Maria had over half of the county’s new cases. The city of Lompoc as well as the community of Orcutt each reported 11 new cases, however, the Federal Prison in Lompoc has reported no new cases.

The city of Goleta reported two new cases, bringing its total confirmed cases up to 70. Isla Vista had six new cases as well, bringing its total confirmed cases up to 26.

As of now, there are 389 active cases of COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County.

Per Governor Gavin Newsom’s order, many public gatherings and spaces including bars and beaches across the state were closed over the weekend because of COVID-19, and will remain closed.

According to the California Department of Public Health’s website, “On July 5, California reported 5,699 new cases of COVID-19. The state now has a total of 271,684 positive cases, which includes a backlog of cases received from Los Angeles County – 3,187 positive cases from July 4 and 2,643 positive cases from July 3. There have been a total of 6,337 deaths in the state.”

Santa Barbara County community based testing centers are located in Santa Barbara at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real, Santa Maria at Santa Maria Fairpark, 937 Thornburg Street and Buellton at American Medical Response (AMR) Central Training Center, 240 E. Hwy 246, Suite 110. The website states testing sites will be operational five days per week from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., and that days and times for appointments will be adjusted based on community need.

To schedule an appointment to get tested, go to the Health Department’s website https://publichealthsbc.org/testing/ or call 888-634-1123.

According to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, there have been a total of 29 deaths due to COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County as of Monday.

