County reports 175 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 175 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and two deaths.

One of the individuals who died was over the age of 70, and the other was between the ages of 50 and 69. Both had underlying conditions. One person resided in Orcutt, and the other resided in Santa Maria.

Of the new cases reported Wednesday, 75 were recorded in Santa Maria, 26 were recorded in Santa Barbara and 19 were reported in Lompoc and the communities of Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Elsewhere, officials reported nine cases in Orcutt, nine cases in the Santa Ynez Valley, eight in North County unincorporated areas and the city of Guadalupe, seven cases in the unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota, six in Goleta and four cases in Isla Vista.

Thirteen cases were pending on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s new cases brought the county’s active case total to 734 infections. Santa Maria has the highest active infections with 235 cases, followed by Santa Barbara with 120 and Lompoc with 109.

On Wednesday, 82 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, and 21 patients were recovering in the ICU.

According to the latest vaccination data, 74.1% of eligible 12 and older residents have received at least one shot, and 65.2% of that same population is fully vaccinated.

As of Tuesday’s data, 55.1% of the entire county population is fully vaccinated.

