County reports 184 new cases of COVID-19

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department announced 184 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 4,324.

Among the 184 new cases, 113 of them came from Santa Maria, which has the most cases in the county.

Santa Maria now has a total of 1,869 COVID-19 cases. No other city in the county, or even the federal prison complex in Lompoc, has over 1,000 cases.

Santa Maria also has the most deaths in the county with 18 of the 31 total.

Santa Barbara and Lompoc each announced 15 new cases on Wednesday, bringing their totals to 490 and 242, respectively.

Orcutt announced eight new cases, the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe totaled seven cases, Santa Ynez and Goleta each announced five and the South County unincorporated area had two new cases. The unincorporated area of Goleta Valley and Gaviota had one new case.

There are currently 371 active cases of COVID-19 in the county, of which, 76 are recovering in the hospital and 22 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

Additionally, the 30-49 age range saw the majority of the new cases on Tuesday with 67, bringing the total to 1,753. Of those cases, 530 came from the federal prison complex in Lompoc, which saw no new cases on Tuesday and only has one active case, according to the county.

There were also 14 new cases in the 0-17 age range, bringing the total to 305.

The 18-29 age range saw 58 new cases, 50-69 saw 34 and those in the 70-plus group saw 10 new cases.

The 184 new cases also came one day after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s newest order, which forces the re-closure of gyms, nail salons, hair salons, barbershops, indoor malls and places of worship in Santa Barbara County.

In response, Dr. Henning Ansorg, the county’s public health officer, issued an order Tuesday mandating the closure of additional indoor business operations.

These businesses include gyms and fitness centers, places of worship, protests, offices for non-essential infrastructure, nail salons, massage parlors, tattoo parlors, hair salons, barber shops and malls.

Outdoor operations of the listed sectors may continue, if outdoor operations are allowed by the licensing or permitting authority. Outdoor operations may be conducted in a tent, canopy or other sun shelter as long as the sides are not closed.

The order went into effect Tuesday and will run until at least 5 p.m., Aug. 12, or until it is extended, rescinded, superseded, or amended in writing.

