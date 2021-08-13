County reports 184 new COVID-19 cases, one new death

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 184 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and one new death.

The individual who died was over the age of 70, had underlying medical conditions and resided in Santa Maria.

Across the county, officials reported 55 new cases in Santa Maria on Thursday, 33 new cases in Lompoc and the communities of Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village, 25 new cases in Santa Barbara and 20 cases in Orcutt. Twelve new cases were reported in the Santa Ynez Valley, 10 in Isla Vista and nine in Goleta.

Five new infections were reported in both the north county unincorporated areas, which includes the City of Guadalupe, and the South Coast unincorporated areas, which includes the City of Carpinteria. Four cases were reported in the unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota, one infection was reported in the Lompoc Federal Prison and five cases were pending.

On Thursday, 46 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, and 12 of those patients were recovering in the ICU.

As of the latest vaccine data from Wednesday, 62.9% of the county’s eligible 12 and older population is fully vaccinated, and 71.6% of that population has received at least one dose. Of the entire county’s population, 53.2% were fully vaccinated on Wednesday.

