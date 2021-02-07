County reports 193 new COVID-19 cases, two additional deaths

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported two additional COVID-19 deaths on Saturday.

Both individuals were over the age of 70 and had underlying health conditions. One of the deaths was associated with an outbreak at a congregate living facility. One of the victims resided in the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, and the other in the city of Lompoc. The county has now reported 336 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 193 cases were reported on Saturday, bringing the county’s total to 29,755. Of those, 303 are considered still active.

The city of Santa Maria reported 66 new cases on Saturday and has reported a total of 10,186 cases. Of those, 75 remain active.

Forty new cases were reported in the city of Santa Barbara, which has now reported 5,435 total cases. Of those, 63 remain active.

The city of Lompoc reported an additional 21 cases on Saturday. Lompoc has now reported 3,119 total cases, including 35 that remain active.

Other daily totals from Saturday included: Orcutt, 14 new cases (1,561 total, 75 active); Goleta, 13 new cases (1,523 total, nine active); unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe, nine new cases (1,138 total, six active); South County unincorporated area including Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria, seven new cases (1,172 total, 22 active); Isla Vista, seven new cases (1,034 total, 19 active); Unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, five new case (1,013 total, 28 active); and the Santa Ynez Valley, three new cases (858 total, 12 active).

No new cases were reported in the federal prison complex in Lompoc. The geographic region of eight cases was pending on Saturday.

A total of 154 people are receiving treatment at local hospitals, including 43 in the Intensive Care Unit.

Santa Barbara County’s ICU availability was at 19.7% as of Saturday.

