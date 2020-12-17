County reports 196 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 196 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths Wednesday, bringing the case total to 13,957 and 145 deaths.

The deceased individuals resided in the city of Santa Maria, city of Goleta and one was imprisoned in the federal prison in Lompoc. All three had underlying medical conditions and were infected by an outbreak at a congregate living facility.

The death in the federal prison is not associated with a current outbreak. A delay occurs pending coroner’s verification. Only seven individuals are currently infectious at the prison.

The city of Santa Maria had the most cases at 64, which brings its total to 5,376 cases of which 365 are still infectious.

Santa Maria’s Marian Regional Medical Center is anticipating administering the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations to frontline healthcare staff today.

Lompoc reported 35 daily cases and a new total of 1,489 cases and 140 still active.

The city of Santa Barbara had the third most daily cases, 30. A total of 2,053 cases have been reported in the city, and 240 are still infectious.

The community of Orcutt reported 15 cases (663 total, 60 active). The Santa Ynez Valley had eight daily cases (313 total, 26 active).

The unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe also reported eight cases (593 total, 42 active).

The city of Goleta detected six new cases (509 total, 73 active), and the community of Isla Vista had five (591 total, 32 active).

A South County area encompassed by the communities of Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria reported four cases (383 total, 40 active).

The unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota had two new cases (376 total, 31 active).

Cottage Health is currently treating 47 patients with COVID-19 symptoms, though only 42 are confirmed positive cases. Of those patients, 14 are in critical condition.

Cottage Health reported 14 ventilators are in use, leaving 97 available. Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital has 29.8% of its adult critical care beds available.

