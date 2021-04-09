County reports 20 new cases of COVID-19

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 20 new COVID-19 infections Thursday and no deaths, bringing the county’s case total to 33,427 with 171 total active cases.

On Thursday, the city of Santa Maria reported six new cases, Santa Barbara reported five new cases, both Isla Vista and Lompoc reported three new cases and Goleta reported two new cases. All other areas reported no new cases Thursday.

The current ICU bed availability stands at 36.8% and only 9% of available ventilators are in use.

According to Department of Public Health data, 223,087 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered countywide.

Limited vaccine appointments remain available for the Public Health Department’s community vaccination clinic in Santa Barbara Monday to April 18. Next week’s clinic is based at Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort at 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

To check appointment eligibility, publichealthsbc.org/phd-vaccination-clinics/. To receive notifications when appointments become available, visit the link above and scroll to the bottom of the page to get on the email list.

email: mhirneisen@newspress.com