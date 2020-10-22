County reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and no additional deaths.

The 20 daily cases were most heavily concentrated in Santa Maria, which had nine cases. Isla Vista had the second most cases with four. Santa Barbara, the Santa Ynez Valley, Orcutt, Lompoc, and the South County Unincorporated Area each reported one case.

There was also one case throughout the unincorporated areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and Guadalupe. One daily case from Wednesday is still pending.

This brings the number of total confirmed cases in Santa Barbara County up to 9,688. Of those, 9,440 have recovered, 129 are still infectious, and 119 people have died.

Santa Maria and Isla Vista have the largest number of still infectious cases, 35 each. Some 14 infectious cases are in Lompoc, eight in Santa Barbara, six in the South County Unincorporated Area, six in the Santa Ynez Valley, four in Orcutt, three in Goleta, and two in the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

There are five active cases in the unincorporated area consisting of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and Guadalupe. The locations of 11 active cases are pending.

Eleven of the daily cases from Wednesday are in the 18-29 age range, five are in the 50-69 age range, three are in the 30-49 age range, and one 70 years old or older.

Santa Barbara County has conducted 182,691 COVID-19 tests thus far. Of those, 172,247 have been negative, 9,688 positive, 469 have been inconclusive, and 91 have been invalid. A total of196 tests are still pending.

Of the county’s 9,688 COVID-19 cases, 5,866 are symptomatic, 997 asymptomatic, and 86 are under investigation. The symptomatic statuses of 2,739 cases are unknown.

