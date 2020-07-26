County reports 200 new COVID-19 cases

The California Department of Public Health is reporting 200 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County, bringing its total to 5,776.

The state data does not include a breakdown regarding demographics or the regional areas where new cases have been reported.

The state data indicates that 80 confirmed COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at local hospitals, as well as five suspected COVID-19 patients. A total of 24 patients are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit, as well as one suspected patient.

The data indicates that 46 patients are receiving treatment at Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, 29 at Santa Barbara Cottage and five at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.