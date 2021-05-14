County reports 24 COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 24 cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths Thursday, bringing the county’s active case total to 91 infections.

Lompoc reported 11 new infections Thursday, Santa Maria reported five new cases, and Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria reported three new cases. Orcutt reported two new cases, and both Isla Vista and the unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota reported one new case. All other areas reported no new cases.

As of Thursday, 18 people are recovering from COVID-19 in the hospital, four of which are in the ICU. The total number of deaths in the county remains at 450, and no new deaths have been reported since April 30.

The county continues to expand its vaccination efforts. On Thursday, the Public Health Department reported that 49.9% of the county’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. About 39.4% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated.

