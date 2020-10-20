County reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS

A sign at Johnny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park in Goleta reminds visitors and local residents to wear masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Santa Barbara County reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department announced 24 new daily COVID-19 cases on Monday. It reported no coronavirus deaths.

Well over half, 14, of the new daily cases were in Isla Vista, while Santa Barbara, Lompoc, and Santa Maria each had two daily cases. There are still four daily cases from Monday pending.

This makes the number of total confirmed cases in Santa Barbara 9,641 — 9,401 of those cases have recovered, 121 are still infectious, and 119 have died.

A plurality of the still infectious COVID-19 cases, 32 are in Isla Vista. Santa Maria has the second most, with 27 still-infectious cases.

Lompoc has 16 still-infectious cases, Orcutt has nine, Santa Barbara has six, Goleta, the Santa Ynez Valley and the South County Unincorporated Area each have four, and the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota has three.

There are also six infectious cases in the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the city of Guadalupe.

The locations of 10 still infectious cases are pending.

Of the 24 daily cases reported Monday, 19 were in the 18-29 age range, two were in the 30-49 age range, two also were in the 50-69 range, and only one in the 0-17 range. None of the daily cases were individuals 70 and older.

Thus far, 178,754 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Santa Barbara County. A figure of 168,387 of those tests have been negative, 9,641 have been positive, 446 inconclusive, and 89 invalid. The results from 191 tests are still pending.

Of the county’s 9,641 coronavirus cases, 5,841 have been symptomatic, 990 asymptomatic, and 2,721 of unknown symptomatic status. 89 of the cases are under investigation.

Nine of Monday’s daily cases were female and 15 male. When the number of COVID-19 cases in the Lompoc Federal Prison are included, 5,298 of Santa Barbara County’s coronavirus cases have been male, and 4,236 of them female.

One of the daily cases from Monday was a Hispanic or Latino individual, and another one a white individual. One daily case was of an individual of unknown ethnicity, and another one somebody a non-Hispanic individual of unknown race. The remaining 20 daily cases had their racial and ethnic information missing.

email: jgrega@newspress.com