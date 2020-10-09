County reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 24 new daily cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and no additional deaths.

The total number of coronavirus cases reported in Santa Barbara County now amounts to 9,387. Of those, 9,146 cases have recovered, 126 are still infectious, 19 are recovering at the hospital, with seven in the Intensive Care Unit. As of Thursday, 115 county residents have died.

The community of Orcutt reported the largest number of new daily cases, five, while Santa Maria reported the second most, four. Lompoc reported three new cases, Santa Barbara, Isla Vista, and the South County unincorporated areas of Montecito, Carpinteria, and Summerland had two cases each, and Goleta and the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota each had one.

Two COVID-19 cases were reported in unincorporated areas ranging from Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and Guadalupe, and another two are still pending.

Most of the new daily cases were in the 30-49 age range, which had eight cases. The 18-29 age range and 50-69 age range each both had five cases, and the 0-17 and 70+ ranges each had three cases.

Of the cases announced Thursday, 14 were female and the other 10 are male.

Thus far, Santa Barbara County has conducted 164,536 COVID-19 tests.

A total of 9,387 have been positive, 154,497 negative, 404 have been inconclusive, 191 are still pending, and 57 are invalid.

Cottage Health issued an update Thursday announcing that it is caring for a total of 253 patients across all campuses. Of those, 201 are acute care patients and 187 acute care beds remain available.

A total of 12 patients are on ventilators and 78 ventilators remain available. Three patients are in isolation, including one person who is in critical care, officials said.

