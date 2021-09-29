County reports 245 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 245 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and two additional deaths.

One of the individuals who died was over the age of 70 and the other was between the ages of 30 to 49, according to the department. Both had underlying medical conditions. One of the individuals resided in Orcutt, and the other resided in Santa Barbara.

Across the county, officials reported 150 new cases of COVID-19 in Santa Maria on Tuesday, 24 cases in Orcutt, 21 cases in Lompoc and 18 cases in Santa Barbara. Ten cases were recorded in the North County unincorporated areas and Guadalupe, nine cases were reported in the unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota, two cases were reported in the Santa Ynez Valley, two cases were reported in Goleta and one was reported in Isla Vista. Eight cases were pending a location assignment on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s new cases brought the county’s active case total to 420 infections. Santa Maria had the highest active cases on Tuesday with 139 still infectious, followed by Santa Barbara with 76 and Lompoc with 59.

According to the Public Health Dashboard, 45 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, and 12 of those patients were recovering in the ICU.

According to the county’s latest vaccination data, 76.5% of eligible 12 and older residents are partially vaccinated, and 68.3% of the same population is fully vaccinated. Of the entire county population, 57.8% of people are fully vaccinated.

Adults who qualify for a booster shot of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine can now make appointments through myturn.ca.gov to receive the shot at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, according to a news release. Booster shots have been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for use among people ages 65 and older, people living in long term care facilities, people ages 18 to 49 with underlying health conditions and people ages 18 to 64 at increased risk for exposure because of their occupation.

LVMC is also offering third doses of the Moderna vaccine, which is currently available for immunocompromised individuals who received their first two doses of the Moderna at least 28 days before the third shot.

Appointments are strongly recommended, but the LVMC will take eligible walk-ins.

According to a news release, LVMC’s vaccination clinic is open from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. today and Thursday for the Pfizer booster and Moderna additional doses. The vaccination clinic will be open from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Friday for first and second doses, Pfizer boosters and Moderna additional doses. In addition, the clinic will offer Pfizer boosters and Moderna additional doses from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday.

email: mhirneisen@newspress.com