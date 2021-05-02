County reports 26 new COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 26 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

The county has now reported a total of 34,205 cases, including 155 that remain active. No new deaths were reported Saturday.

The cities of Santa Maria and Lompoc each reported six new cases on Saturday. Santa Maria has 31 active cases, and Lompoc has 23, according to the county’s data.

The city of Santa Barbara reported four new cases, and 35 cases remain active.

Three new cases were identified in Orcutt (five active), and two new cases were identified in Goleta (13 remain active).

Other daily case numbers for Saturday included: South County unincorporated area, including Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria (one new case, 11 active); unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota (one new case, nine active); and the Santa Ynez Valley (one new case, seven active).

The geographic region for two cases was pending on Saturday.

A total of 11 people are being treated at local hospitals, including two in the Intensive Care Unit.

