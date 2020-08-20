County reports 27 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 7,508.

According to the county’s website, the California State Department of Public Health has completed its review of backlogged COVID 19 cases for the 58 counties.

While the data on the county’s dashboard may vary from the state’s due to criteria such as reporting dates and quality assurance, the county said on it’s website it “can confirm the validity of the information based on the state’s methodology for reporting cases.”

The county also reported an additional death on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 82.

The decedent, who was over the age of 70 and resided in the city of Santa Maria, suffered from underlying health conditions.

With the additional death, Santa Maria now has 43 total, the most of any city in the county.

Of the total cases announced Wednesday, 230 are considered active, with 59 people recovering in the hospital and 21 people receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

Santa Maria reported nine new cases on Wednesday and now has a total of 3,334 cases, 79 of which are active. Santa Barbara is the next closest with 27 active cases.

Santa Barbara announced four new cases, bringing its total to 991. Orcutt had three new cases, Goleta, Lompoc, the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota and the unincorporated area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the city of Guadalupe each reported two new cases. Isla Vista had one new case.

Broken down by age range, the bracket with the most cases came from residents between 30 and 49 with 11 new cases, bringing the total to 2,907, the most in the county.

There were also eight new cases in the 18 to 29 age range, bringing the total to 2,066.

The 0-17 age range had two new cases, 50-69 had four and those in the 70-plus group had two new cases.

As of Wednesday, the county Public Health Department has administered 104,983 tests. Of those, 97,178 have tested negative, 7,508 positive and 297 were inconclusive.

A total of 7,196 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the data.

