County reports 29 COVID-19 cases, one death

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department detected 29 new COVID-19 cases Monday, increasing the county’s total to 33,105 cases. Officials deem 195 cases still infectious.

Public Health also recorded a death in which COVID-19 caused or was listed as a significant condition. The deceased was at least 70 years of age, had underlying health conditions and resided in Lompoc.

There have been a total of 436 COVID-19 deaths in Santa Barbara County.

Santa Maria reported the most COVID-19 cases Monday, with 15 new cases. It has a total of 11,164 cases, and 49 cases are active.

Santa Barbara, Lompoc and the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota all confirmed three new cases.

Santa Barbara has a cumulative 6,202 cases of which 37 are active.

Lompoc has 3,509 total cases and 41 active cases.

The unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota has detected a total of 1,163 cases, and 13 cases are still infectious.

Orcutt recorded two cases Monday, which brings its total to 1,750 cases of which 16 are active.

Both Goleta and Isla Vista found just one case.

Goleta has a total of 1,728 cases and 10 active cases. Isla Vista has a cumulative 1,261 cases of which two are still infectious.

The geographic location of one daily case is pending.

A total of 183,116 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Santa Barbara County, and 14.4% of the county’s residents were fully vaccinated as of Sunday — a number that is rapidly increasing since the authorization of the vaccine manufactured by Johnson & Johnson.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 is down 29%. A total of 27 COVID-19 patients are recovering in the county’s hospitals, and 10 of those patients are in critical care.

Monday, 51.3% of Santa Barbara County’s staffed ICU beds were available.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital had 62.2% of its staffed ICU beds empty Monday. It is treating nine patients with COVID-19, and three COVID-19 patients are in critical care.

A total of 91 adult and 13 neonatal ventilators remain available at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

