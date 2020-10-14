County reports 29 new COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 29 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases up to 9,503, with 9,259 recovered and 128 cases still active. No additional deaths were reported and the county’s total number of COVID-19 deaths remains at 116.

One previously identified case was removed. Reasons for removal include living outside of the county, being a duplicate or the lab result was negative.

Of the new cases, eight were reported in Santa Maria, and six were in the city of Santa Barbara and the unincorporated area of Mission Canyon. Santa Maria now has 4,060 total cases, including 45 which remain active. Santa Barbara has 1,255 total cases, 12 that are still active.

Every area had a new case to report, including one in the federal prison in Lompoc.

Goleta, Isla Vista and Lompoc also only had one new case.

Three of the new cases are in children aged 0-17. The 70 and older range had the most Tuesday with nine new cases.

The dashboard lists 19 recovering in the hospital and five in ICU.

Cottage Health issued an update Tuesday, announcing that it is caring for a total of 273 patients across all campuses.

Of those, 218 are acute care patients and 170 acute care beds remain available. A total of 10 patients are on ventilators and 80 ventilators remain available. Four patients are in isolation with COVID-19 symptoms and three are confirmed to be COVID-19 positive. Of the patients in isolation, three are in critical care, officials said.

Over the past two weeks, a total of 4,943 laboratory tests were collected by Cottage Health. Some 71 returned positive, 4,640 were negative and 232 results were pending.

