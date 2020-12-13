County reports 29 new COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 11,631.

The health department formerly was not issuing daily reports on weekends, though officials announced Saturday that dashboard updates will now be available on weekends.

No additional COVID-related deaths were reported Saturday, and the number of residents who have died due to the virus remains at 137.

Of the total cases, 394 remain active, while 11,100 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Eight new cases were reported in Lompoc, which now has 1,154 cases, 57 of which remain active. Seven new cases were reported in Santa Maria, which now has 4,657 cases, including 110 that are considered still infectious.

Four new cases were reported in Orcutt (510 total, 26 active), and three new cases were reported in the city of Santa Barbara (1,617 total, 86 active).

According to the data, 39 residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19 and seven people are in the ICU. The county’s ICU availability was at 31.9% on Saturday, with the Southern California region’s capacity at 6.2%.

— Mitchell White