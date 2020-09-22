County reports 29 new COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 29 new positive COVID-19 cases as of Monday, and no new deaths.

This brings the total amount of cases reported in the county to 8,930, with 8,669 recovered cases, 151 still active and 110 deaths.

Santa Maria reported 10 new cases on Monday, and Santa Barbara reported six.

The community of Orcutt reported three new positive COVID-19 cases. Lompoc and the Santa Ynez Valley each reported two new cases, but no new cases were reported from the federal prison in Lompoc.

Goleta reported one new COVID-19 case, along with Isla Vista reporting one new case and the Goleta Valley and Gaviota reporting one new case.

The communities of Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria and the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe did not report any new positive COVID-19 cases.

email: gmccormick@newspress.com