County reports 30 new cases, four additional deaths

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 8,579.

The county also reported four additional deaths, bringing the county’s total to 103. Since June 22, the county has now reported 76 deaths.

Two decedents were between the ages of 50 and 69, resided in Santa Ynez Valley and both had underlying health conditions. There have now been four deaths in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The other two individuals who died resided in the city of Santa Maria. One was between the ages of 50 and 69 while the other was over the age of 70. Both had underlying health conditions.

The city of Santa Maria now has 55 deaths, the most of any city in the county. Santa Barbara is the next closest with 12.

None of the four deaths reported by the county were associated with a congregate living facility, officials said.

Of the total cases in the county, 202 are considered active, with 37 people recovering in the hospital and 11 people receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

Isla Vista reported the most cases on Thursday with six. The college town near UCSB now has 178 total cases, with 14 considered active. I.V. has experienced an increase of 125 cases since Aug. 2.

Santa Maria announced five new cases to push its total to 3,708, 63 of which are still active. Santa Barbara tallied four new cases to bring its total to 1,148, 24 of which are active.

Santa Ynez Valley and Lompoc both reported three new cases, the cities of Goleta and Orcutt each announced two new cases and the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, and the unincorporated area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the city of Guadalupe each had one new case.

In other news, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office reported three additional inmates at the Main Jail have tested positive for COVID-19.

The three inmates were tested as part of a contact tracing outbreak that happened two weeks ago. Since that time, the three inmates were quarantined with all three being monitored by custody and medical staff regularly, said Raquel Zick, sheriff’s spokeswoman.

One previously COVID positive inmate has recovered, with another being released by the court Sept. 4.

A total of 84 inmates have contracted COVID-19. Of those, 77 contracted the virus at the jail. Forty-two cases remain active, authorities said.

