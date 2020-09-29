County reports 30 new COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported a total of 30 new positive COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Monday.

This brings the total number of positive cases reported in the county to 9,133, with 8,850 recovered cases, 113 deaths and 170 cases still active.

Santa Maria reported 16 new cases, bringing the city’s total of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 3,900, over 40% of the county’s total number, with 3,778 recovered cases, 61 deaths and 61 cases still active in the city.

Lompoc reported five new COVID-19 cases, but none from the federal prison. Orcutt also reported five new positive cases.

Goleta reported one new positive COVID-19 case and Isla Vista reported two.

Finally, the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe reported one new case.

The South County unincorporated area, Santa Barbara, the Goleta Valley and Gaviota and the Santa Ynez Valley all reported zero new positive COVID-19 cases.

