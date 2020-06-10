County reports 30 new COVID-19 cases

Thirty new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in Santa Barbara County.

North County continues to have the highest numbers. Of the 30 cases Tuesday, 20 were in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Seven were in Santa Barbara, one was in Isla Vista and one was in unincorporated areas and the city of Guadalupe. One case was in the “pending” category.

No new cases were reported at the federal prison complex in Lompoc.

There are now a total of 1,847 cases in Santa Barbara County.

More than half of them — 984 — have been at the Lompoc federal prison complex. The second highest number, 443, have been in Santa Maria.

The rest break down to 118 in Santa Barbara; 107 in Lompoc, Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village; 57 in various unincorporated areas and the city of Guadalupe; 49 in Orcutt; 20 in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota; 18 in Goleta; 13 in the Santa Ynez Valley; and two in Isla Vista. Nine are in the “pending” category.

Numbers continue to show COVID-19 affects all age groups.

Tuesday’s 30 new cases break down to three for ages 0-17, 14 for ages 18-29, eight for ages 30-49, two for ages 50-69 and three for the 70-plus age group.

For more information, go to publichealthsbc.org.