County reports 30 new positive COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 30 new positive COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday.

No deaths were reported in the county.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 9,671, with 9,434 recovered, 119 deaths and 118 still active.

Santa Maria reported 11 new cases, bringing its total number of positive cases confirmed to 4,089, with 3,994 recovered, 66 deaths and 30 cases still active, citywide.

Isla Vista reported four new cases, and Santa Barbara, the Santa Ynez Valley, Lompoc and Orcutt each reported two new cases. No cases were reported from the federal prison in Lompoc.

The South County unincorporated area including Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria reported one new positive COVID-19 case, along with Goleta and the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe each reporting one new case.

The unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota did not report any new COVID-19 cases.

