County reports 31 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 31 new positive COVID-19 cases on Monday, August 3, bringing the total number of cases to 6,464, with 6,154 recovered and 249 still active in the county.

In addition, on Monday, the county reported the 61st COVID-related death that occurred the last week of June. The individual was from Santa Maria, and over 70 years old with underlying medical conditions.

Santa Maria reported 18 new cases as of Monday, the highest in the county. There are now 118 active cases in the city.

Santa Barbara reported four new COVID-19 cases. The city of Lompoc and the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe each reported two new cases.

The communities of Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria reported one new case.

Goleta, Isla Vista, the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, the Santa Ynez Valley, Orcutt and the federal prison in Lompoc all did not report any new cases.

The cases by age include 488 in the 0-17 range; 1708 in the 18-29 range; 2561 in the 30-49 range; 1355 in the 50-69 range; and 352 in the 70+ range.

To view the full statistics, visit publichealthsbc.org/status-reports/.

