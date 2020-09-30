County reports 32 new COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 32 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 9,164.

California also released its latest report card on Tuesday, showing that Santa Barbara County has successfully moved into the red tier. In order to stay there, the county will need to continue having 7.0 cases or less per 100,000 and an 8% or less testing positivity rate.

Of the total cases in the county, 170 are considered to still be infectious with 21 people recovering in the hospital and five people receiving care in the Intensive Care Unit.

Santa Maria reported the most cases of any city on Tuesday with 14, bringing its total to 3,913, 63 of which are considered active. Those totals are both the highest in the county.

Santa Barbara had three new cases on Tuesday, bringing its total to 1,222, only 13 of which are active.

The unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the city of Guadalupe had five new cases, while the city of Lompoc reported four.

The communities of Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria announced two new cases, while the unincorporated area of Goleta Valley and Gaviota and Goleta each reported one new case.

The age range between 30 and 49 saw the biggest rise in cases on Tuesday with 12, bringing the total to 3,392 which is the most in the county.

The 0-17 age range had three cases, 18-29 had five new cases, 50-69 had nine and those in the 70-plus group had three new cases.

As of Tuesday, the county Public Health Department has administered 152,980 tests. Of those, 143,215 have tested negative, 9,164 positive and 382 were inconclusive.

A total of 8,881 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the data.

