County reports 33 COVID-19 cases, two deaths

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 33 new COVID-19 cases Monday, increasing the county’s total to 32,050 cases.

Public Health deems 346 cases are still infectious.

Officials also reported two deaths, both in individuals of at least 70 years of age with underlying health conditions. A cumulative 413 Santa Barbara County residents have died with COVID-19 as a significant factor or the cause of death.

One death Monday was the result of an outbreak at a congregate living facility. Santa Barbara was home to one of the deceased, and the other resided in Orcutt.

The city of Santa Barbara detected the most cases Monday, with 12 cases. Its total is 5,960 cases, and 88 cases are active.

The unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota counted eight cases, which brings its total to 1,112 cases. Officials deem 22 cases still infectious.

Santa Maria confirmed five cases. It has a new total of 10,782 cases, and 83 cases are active.

Orcutt reported three cases, increasing its total to 1,697 cases of which 25 are still infectious.

The South County area containing Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria detected two cases. A cumulative 1,280 cases have been reported in the area, and 13 cases are still infectious.

Lompoc found one case Monday, bringing its total to 3,364 cases of which 51 are active.

The geographic locations of two daily cases are pending.

A total of 59 COVID-19 patients are recovering in the county’s hospitals, and 17 of those patients are in critical care.

On Monday, 34.2% of Santa Barbara County’s staffed ICU beds were available.

A cumulative 1,347 health care workers have contracted COVID-19.

