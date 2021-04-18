County reports 33 new COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 33 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total number of cases reported to 33,863.

Some 155 cases are considered still infectious, and the county has reported 444 deaths associated with the virus.

The city of Santa Barbara reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing its total to 6,345. Of those, 41 are considered active.

The city of Santa Maria reported seven new cases and has now reported 11,397 total cases. Of those, 31 are still active.

Other daily totals from Saturday include: Santa Ynez Valley, four new cases (1,008 total, seven active); unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, four new cases (1,200 total, 17 active); unincorporated area of the South County, including Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria, two new cases (1,355 total, four active); city of Goleta, two new cases (1,772 total, 12 active); city of Lompoc (3,620 total, 16 active); Orcutt, two new cases (1,804 total, nine active); and Isla Vista, one new case (1,288 total, six active).

A total of 11 people are receiving treatment at local hospitals, including two in the Intensive Care Unit.

