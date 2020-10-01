County reports 34 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 34 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 9,197.

The county also announced one additional death, bringing the total to 114. The decedent resided in the Santa Ynez Valley, which is now the area’s seventh death.

According to officials, the individual was over the age of 70, had underlying health conditions and was not associated with a congregate living facility.

Of the total cases in the county, 182 are considered to still be infectious, with 26 people recovering in the hospital and six people receiving care in the Intensive Care Unit.

Santa Maria reported the most cases of any city on Wednesday with 15, bringing its total to 3,927, 73 of which are considered active. Those totals are both the highest in the county.

Santa Barbara had zero new cases on Wednesday, keeping its total at 1,222, 11 of which are active.

The city of Lompoc had six new cases, the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the city of Guadalupe saw five new cases and Isla Vista reported four new cases.

The communities of Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria, the unincorporated area of Goleta Valley and Gaviota and Orcutt each reported one new case.

The age range between 18 and 29 saw the biggest rise in cases on Tuesday with 11, bringing the total to 2,690 — which is the most in the county.

The age range between 30 and 49, which has the most cases in the county, reported eight new cases, bringing its total to 3,400.

The 0-17 age range had two cases, 50-69 had eight and those in the 70-plus group had five new cases.

As of Wednesday, the county Public Health Department has administered 154,086 tests. Of those, 144,287 have tested negative, 9,197 positive and 384 were inconclusive.

A total of 8,901 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the data.

In other news across the county, UCSB has announced that despite Santa Barbara County moving into the less-restrictive red tier, the university’s fall quarter plans will remain unchanged.

California released its latest report card on Tuesday, showing that the county has successfully moved into the red tier. In order to stay there, the county will need to continue having 7.0 cases or less per 100,000 and an 8% or less testing-positivity rate.

This means that nearly all undergraduate fall courses will be offered via remote instruction, and undergraduate student housing for fall quarter will be available only to those students with special circumstances.

Campus officials continue working with the public health department to bring the most up to date information to the community of Isla Vista, which has been seeing a spike in positive cases.

