County reports 342 COVID-19 cases, one death over weekend

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department recorded 342 COVID-19 cases across Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The department releases the numbers together on Mondays.

Public Health also reported one death. The individual, a resident of Santa Maria, was between the ages of 18 and 29 and had underlying medical conditions.

There have been 489 COVID-19 deaths in Santa Barbara County.

As of Monday, Public Health has detected 40,752 COVID-19 cases, and 563 of those cases are still infectious.

Santa Maria had the most cases this weekend, with 128 COVID-19 cases. It has a cumulative 13,415 cases, of which 202 are active.

Lompoc confirmed 53 cases, bringing its total to 4,798 cases. There are 81 active cases in Lompoc.

Santa Barbara detected 42 new COVID-19 cases. It has a total of 7,456 cases, and 83 cases are still infectious.

Orcutt recorded 34 cases, increasing its total to 2,423 cases of which 55 are still infectious.

The following areas also reported cases: the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, 17 cases (1,530 total, 25 active); the Santa Ynez Valley, 13 cases (1,367 total, 22 active); Goleta, 11 cases (2,179 total, 25 active); the North County area containing Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, 11 cases (1,510 total, 19 active); the South County area containing Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria, 10 cases (1,600 total, 18 active); Isla Vista, three cases (1,534 total, six active).

The geographic locations of 20 cases are pending.

Santa Barbara County hospitals are treating 66 COVID-19 patients, and 18 of those are in critical care.

